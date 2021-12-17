Balochistan CM caught on video distributing cash among Gwadar protesters

New Delhi, Dec 17 A video showing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo purportedly distributing cash among the protesters at the Gwadar sit-in that was called off on Thursday has gone viral on social media, Friday Times reported.

Journalist Absar Alam asked Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, who has been leading the Gwadar protests, what was happening.

In the video, Bizenjo can be seen distributing cash among a group of people, while Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman can be seen standing in the background, the report said.

On Thursday, Maulana Hidyat-ur-Rehman announced an end to the month-long sit-in following the acceptance of all their demands by the Pakistan government. Bizenjo also visited the site of the protest and addressed the protesters. He told the participants of the sit-in that all their demands were being accepted by the government as they were all legitimate.

Protesters from Pishkan, Gwadar, Zamran, Turbat, Pasni, Buleda and Ormara of Balochistan in Pakistan had been participating in the sit-in. They had vowed to continue their protest till their demands were met.

The protesters had presented 19 demands, including taking actions to free the sea of the ‘trawler mafia', enabling fishermen to openly go into the waters. They had also demanded the removal of token system at the Pak-Iran border and the dispelling of inessential security check-posts which are a hindrance to the movement of locals.

A similar controversy had taken place in 2017 when the Director-General of Pak Punjab Rangers was seen distributing money to anti-government protesters in Islamabad, the report said.

