Bangladesh all set for Sunday's general elections

Dhaka, Jan 6 Bangladesh is all set for Sunday's general elections in which about 120 million voters are expected to cast their ballots at more than 42,000 polling stations across the country.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday started handing over election materials, including ballot boxes and other materials, to designated election officers across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The voting will start at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday and will continue without a break until 4:00 p.m. local time.

A senior EC official, who requested annoymity, told Xinhua news agency that "all preparations have been completed for the 12th national parliamentary elections".

He said all the polling officers and the security personnel deputed for the elections duty have reached the polling stations.

In Dhaka, the commission arranged 15 distribution centres for 15 constituencies.

Sabirul Islam, EC's Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer, told journalists that the distribution of election materials has started from these centres.

He said a total of 5,633,922 voters can cast their ballots for 126 candidates at 2,099 polling centres in Dhaka for the 15 parliamentary seats.

According to officials, the commission is committed to ensuring free and fair elections for the people. For that purpose, they said sufficient law and order forces are being deployed on the polling day to ensure security.

--IANS

