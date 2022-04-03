Basavraj Horatti confirms contesting Karnataka legislative council elections on BJP's ticket

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Sunday confirmed that he will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest the upcoming 2023 legislative council elections on a BJP ticket.

However, he said that it is not decided as of now when he will be joining the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Horatti said, "Now it is not decided when I am joining BJP but when the election will be declared, I will fight on BJP ticket."

Sources had earlier said that the BJP state unit has sent Horatti's name to the party high command as the party candidate from West Teachers' constituency. The election is due in June-July this year.

Horatti had contested his legislative council in 1980 and since then he has won 7 seven consecutive terms. Last year, he became the Speaker of the legislative council with the support of the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

