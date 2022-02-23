Battle for UP: 37.45% voter turnout till 1 pm in phase 4

New Delhi, Feb 23 The voter turnout till 1 p.m. for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was 37.45 per cent, according to the data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The Election Commission said the 37.45 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.

Banda registered 37.60 per cent, Fatehpur 40.17 per cent, Hardoi 34.45 per cent, Kheri 40.97 per cent, Lucknow 35.09 per cent, Pilibhit 41.21 per cent, Rae Bareli 40.14 per cent, Sitapur 36.84 per cent while Unnao registered 35.01 per cent.

Voters in the phase 4 were voting to select their MLAs from 59 seats across nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh are female and 966 are transgender voters.

There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.

