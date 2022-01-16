Battle for UP: AAP field doctors, engineers as candidates

Lucknow, Jan 16 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released a list of candidates for the UP Assembly elections.

Releasing the list, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party had given tickets to doctors, engineers, and those who held MBA degrees.

"We have got 14 Muslim candidates, 7 from traders, 31 Dalits, 36 Brahmins and 55 from OBCs.

"Forty-one candidates are graduates. We have tried that educated and people with a clean image are put up in elections," he said.

Replying to a question, he said that his party was preparing to contest all 403 seats on its own and was confident of winning the elections.

