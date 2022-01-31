Battle for UP: Akhilesh files nomination from Karhal

Mainpuri (UP), Jan 31 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination papers for the Karhal Assembly seats on Monday, amid a huge turnout of supporters.

Akhilesh left his home in Sefai in his 'rath' with thousands of supporters cheering him.

The crowds swelled as his vehicle moved towards Karhal.

The supporters were stopped at barricades erected by the district administration near the district collectorate.

Akhilesh tweeted, "My nomination is a mission."

He told reporters, "People are excited because they are preparing for a major change in the state." This is the first time that he is contesting an Assembly election in the state.

His cousin and former MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "Akhilesh is going to register a massive win from here and the thousands who have come here are proof of his popularity. It also shows that the Samajwadi Party is making a comeback in a big way."

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Shivpal met Akhilesh at the latter's residence in Sefai and gave him good wishes for a 'stupendous' victory.

SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav was also present at the time of filing of nomination papers.

Karhal is considered a safe seat for Akhilesh since it has 55 per cent OBC voters, of which 1.44 lakh voters out of 3.7 lakhs voters are Yadavs.

