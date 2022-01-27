Battle for UP: Azam Khan's nomination filed by lawyer from jail

Lucknow, Jan 27 Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Mohd Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur Jail, has completed his nomination process from inside the prison and his nomination papers were field in Rampur by his lawyer on Thursday.

The court has allowed him to contest elections from jail.

Giving more information on the issue, jail officer R.S. Yadav said that according to the order, the returning officer came to the jail and all the formalities were completed.

Khan is lodged in jail for 23 months. About 100 cases are registered against him in different police stations of Rampur district, some of which are pending in court.

In most of the cases, his bail has been granted by the court.

However, his bail is pending in the case of merger of enemy property with Jauhar University, registered in Azim Nagar police station, and one more case of Lucknow.

The Samajwadi Party has declared Azam Khan as the candidate from Rampur assembly seat while his son, Abdullah Azam, has been declared candidate from Suar seat of Rampur.

An interesting contest will be seen in Rampur district when Nawab Kazim Ali will be contesting against Azam Khan from Rampur on a Congress ticket while his son Haider Ali Khan will be contesting Abdullah Azam from Suar seat on Apna Dal ticket, which is a BJP ally for UP assembly elections.

