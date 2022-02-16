Battle for UP: BSP will fare better than in 2007, says Satish Mishra

Lucknow, Feb 16 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has claimed that it is set to perform better than 2007 when it formed a majority government on its own.

"It is going to be a shock for the opposition because they have been underestimating us. BSP, this time, will again form a majority government. The BSP always had 22 per cent vote share intact even in the worst condition of 2017 elections. When 14 per cent Brahmins add up to it, it is sure to form the government," said BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra while talking to reporters.

Replying to a question about the claim made by SP-RLD and the BJP that Dalit voters, including Jatavs, have shifted base, Mishra said: "Not even one per cent of Dalit votes have shifted. The opposition is dreaming about this. The manner in which atrocities have been heaped on Dalits in BJP and SP governments, there is no question of Dalits supporting them."

He said that in fact, Muslims and Jats have also supported BSP this time as the party has given strong representation to all castes in tickets.

The BSP leader claimed that Brahmins were supporting BSP in a big way.

"People have seen how Khushi Dubey is still languishing in jail for the past 19 months while a minister's son gets bail after mowing down farmers. Why this double standard? All this has led to reaction among upper castes," he stated.

About the allegation that the BSP was a 'B' team of BJP, the party MP said: "Rivals level such charges when they have nothing to say. BSP is the only party which is attacking BJP. No other party is even close. Whenever BJP has taken support of BSP even when Mayawati was the chief minister, BJP has weakened. But whenever SP came to power, BJP became strong. They both meet each other on a daily basis. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and makes plans before elections. BJP leaders seek his blessings in Parliament. It is clear who is with whom. They are just trying to create a perception to confuse people."

He also quashed speculations that Mayawati was planning retirement.

"Mayawati will control the party for many more years. I remember a similar question being asked even 15 years ago," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor