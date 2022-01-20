Battle for UP: Cong poster girl joins BJP

Lucknow, Jan 20 Priyanka Maurya, the poster girl for the Congress campaign 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon', on Thursday joined the BJP in Lucknow.

Priyanka was upset over being denied a ticket from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment and she claimed that she was asked to pay a bribe by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's aide.

Another leader who joined the BJP on Thursday is Pramod Gupta, a brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile Aditi Singh, a rebel MLA of Congress from Rae Bareli, resigned from the Congress while rebel SP MLA Nitin Agarwal also resigned from SP. He also resigned from the post of deputy speaker to which he had been elected in October last year.

