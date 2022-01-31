Battle for UP: Khushi Dubey's mother gets Cong ticket

Lucknow, Jan 31 The Congress has fielded Gayatri Tiwari, mother of Bikru widow Khushi Dubey from the Kalyanpur Assembly seat in Kanpur.

Gayatri Devi had earlier met the Samajwadi leaders and it was said that she was likely to contest on a SP ticket.

The SP, apparently, developed cold feet since it could face flak for fielding one who was accused of the massacre of eight policemen in July 2020.

Gayatri Tiwari said that she wanted to contest elections because she wanted to secure the release of her daughter who was married for only three days and was arrested for the massacre. Khushi has been in jail since then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor