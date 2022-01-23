Battle for UP: Mayawati slams Yogi on CM bungalow remark

New Delhi, Jan 23 Targeting opposition parties ahead of the first phase of polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused his predecessors of building bungalows for themselves first after coming to power. Hitting back, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who said that the mutt of Gorakhpur, where Adityanath resides, is also no less than a big bungalow.

Campaigning in Ghaziabad, Adityanath, in a voter dialogue programme, targeted the SP and Akhilesh Yadav, saying that when the SP government was formed, the Chief Minister and ministers built their own bungalows first, but under the BJP government, he and his ministers did not build their own residences, but provided house to 43 lakh poor people of the state. He claimed that the BJP government also provided toilets to 2 crore 61 lakh people in the state.

No sooner did Yogi Adityanath said this, pat came the reply from former Chief Minister Mayawati. In a series of tweets, the BSP supremo targeted Yogi Adityanath and the BJP fiercely.

Mayawati tweeted: "Perhaps the people of western UP do not know that the mutt built by Yogi ji in Gorakhpur, where he resides for most of the time, is no less than a big bungalow. It would have been better if he had told this to voters as well."

Describing the achievements of the BSP government, Mayawati said in her next tweet: "Also, it would have been better if the UP CM, along with the praise of his government, also mentioned the works related to the public interest by the BSP government. They should know that the BSP government's track record in giving houses to the poor and land to the landless has been excellent."

In her third tweet, Mayawati, claiming to have provided houses to the poor during her tenure, said, "Under Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Shahari Garib Awas Yojana, more than one and a half lakh pucca houses were given in just two phases. Many families were benefited under the Garib Awas Ownership Scheme. Lakhs of landless families were also given land."

The BJP is constantly targeting the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav as the campaigning for the first phase intensifies. In the battle between BJP and the SP, the BSP and Mayawati are still lagging behind. But in the last few days, Mayawati has been continuously targeting her opponents and claiming to remain in the race.

