Battle for UP: Resignations begin from RPN Singh's district

Lucknow, Jan 26 The Congress candidate from Padrauna, Manish Jaiswal, has resigned from the party. He has also returned the Assembly ticket also.

He is the sixth Congress candidate to quit after his candidature was declared.

Kushinagar Congress president Raj Kumar Singh has also quit the party.

Both the resignations are being seen as fallout of former Union Minister R.P.N. Singh's resignation from the Congress.

R.P.N. Singh earlier represented the Padrauna constituency in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Raj Kumar Singh said, "I tendered my resignation from the Congress since there was no respect for R.P.N. Singh in the party." He said he was also planning to join the BJP.

Congress leader R.P.N. Singh, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

