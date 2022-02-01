Battle for UP: SBSP chief to contest Zahurabad seat in Ghazipur

Lucknow, Feb 1 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will contest from Zahurabad seat in Ghazipur, which he had won in 2017 Assembly elections.

His son Arvind Rajbhar will challenge Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajbhar face and Uttar Pradesh minister, Anil Rajbhar, from the Shivpur Assembly seat in Varanasi.

Om Prakash Rajbhar was earlier tipped to contest the Shivpur seat, but gave it to his son Arvind Rajbhar.

Regarding the possibility of weakening the contest against the BJP candidate, the SBSP chief said: "There will be no difference in the contest. Whether I contest from Shivpur or field my son, the BJP candidate will lose his deposit."

SBSP state president Sunil Arkvanshi will contest from Sandila in Hardoi, state vice-president Manoj Rajvanshi from Mishrikh in Sitapur and national general secretary of party's women wing Lalita Paswan will be fielded from Balha in Bahraich district.

"SBSP will contest all these seats on its own symbol," said Om Prakash Rajbhar, adding that a list of over a dozen SBSP candidates will also be announced in Varanasi very soon.

Claiming that he was capable of playing a role in formation of the next state government, the SBSP chief said that he had joined hands with BJP in 2017 on conditions, including ensuring caste-wise census, free education for all, free health services for the poor and free power supply for domestic consumers.

"Then BJP chief Amit Shah agreed on all these conditions while talking inside a closed room. But he never talked about these issues on public forums," said Om Prakash Rajbhar.

"When these conditions were not fulfilled, I quit the BJP-led government after 18 months.

"The SP chief has not only accepted all these conditions but also announced their implementation and also assured of restoring the old pension system. Now, I am going to oust the BJP from power in the state and replace it with the SP alliance," he added.

He said that free electricity up to 300 units will be ensured immediately after the alliance government takes oath while farmers will also get rid of the menace of stray animals.

