BBMP Unveils 2024-25 Budget: Prioritizing 'Brand Bengaluru' and Tackling Traffic Woes

Keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) has presented the current line budget in a way that will not burden the people of the city, and the Corporation is ready to give more speed to the idea of Brand Bangalore, a great initiative of the K’taka government.

Key Highlights

Budget Allocation: BBMP presents a budget of Rs 12,371.63 crore for 2024-25, with a focus on promoting 'Brand Bengaluru' and addressing key issues like traffic congestion, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

Initiatives for Civil Servants and Marginalized Communities: Implementation of the e-Sarathy Yojana for civil servants, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Communities. Additionally, e-Khata to be provided for 20 lakh properties.

Infrastructure Development: Allocation of funds for waste treatment facilities, strengthening administration in various zones, and establishment of 50 Indira canteens to enhance the city's pride.

Sanitation and Public Facilities: Construction of 100 new 'She Toilets' by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, along with plans for a 250-meter-high skydeck and development of new parks and lakes.

Healthcare Enhancement: Investment of Rs 200 crore over the next two years to upgrade health systems in BBMP hospitals, with Rs 100 crore allocated for projects in the current fiscal year.

Education Improvement: Provision for well-equipped computer labs, digital labs, IT labs, and e-libraries, along with the construction of 41 new and renovated school/college buildings.

Technology and IT Staff Strengthening: Allocation of Rs 50 crore in the budget to enhance IT staff capabilities and strengthen technology infrastructure.

Budget Presentation: The budget is presented for the fourth consecutive time without the presence of people's representatives, with BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh leading the event.

Revenue Sources: Revenue for 2024-25, including initiation fees, projected at Rs 12,371.63 crore, with Rs 8,294 crore from own resources and Rs 4,077.59 crore from central and state government grants, resulting in a surplus budget of Rs 2.17 crore.

Vision for Development: Emphasis on the 'Brand Bangalore' concept to lay the foundation for the city's development with a new and long-term vision