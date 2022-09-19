Beautician assault case: Accused K'taka Cong leader tried playing victim card, say police

Dharwad, (Karnataka) Sep 19 Karnataka police, investigating the case of sexual assault on beautician by a Congress leader, on Monday claimed that the accused tried to mislead the probe by projecting himself as a victim.

To hide his misconduct, the accused attempted to lodge an assault case on the victim and her friends who thrashed him.

Manoj Karjagi is the arrested Congress leader and Spa owner. The incident had taken place on Sunday here.

While questioning the female staff member on cleanliness of the Spa, Karjagi got into an argument with her during which he held her and tried to kiss her, police said.

The victim, who somehow managed to escape, called her friends who thrashed the Congress leader and warned him not to bother the girl again. The group also made him apologise to the victim.

Later, he had tried to lodge a case of assault against the victim and her friends. The victim then lodged a counter case against him in Vidyanagar police station in Dharward city.

Accused Karjagi is close to former minister Vinay Kulakarni and held the post of Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor