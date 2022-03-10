Belgium to lift quarantine requirement for Covid close contacts

Brussels, March 10 From March 17, Belgium will lift the test or quarantine requirement for people who came in contact with Covid-19 infected persons, according to the country's health authorities.

However, a daily self-test and the wearing of face masks for at least seven days after the high-risk contact are still strongly recommended, reports Xinhua news agency.

Those who show symptoms of Covid-19 should get tested and isolate themselves if they test positive, the Ministers said.

Belgium switched to "code yellow" on its coronavirus barometer on March 4 as the country's epidemiological situation was deemed favourable.

At their meeting on Wednesday, the authorities also discussed prolonging the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and rolling out a second booster dose next autumn, starting with nursing home residents and people above the age of 75.

The number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in the country has increased by 3 per cent since last week to 2,007.

Of them, 197 are in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, Belgium has recorded 3,609,122 confirmed coronavirus infections and 30,313 deaths.

