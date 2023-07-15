Bengal BJP MP writes to LS Speaker seeking cancellation of Abhishek Banerjee’s membership

Kolkata, July 15 BJP Lok Sabha member from West Bengal, Saumitra Khan, on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking cancellation of the membership of Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee from the House for the latter's “derogatory” remarks targeting Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court made on Friday.

In his letter to the Speaker, Khan pointed out how Trinamool MP Banerjee's comments were derogatory for a high court justice and insult to the Indian Constitution and the judicial system of the country as whole.

"We can never interfere in the judicial system or go against it, nor can we comment on it.

"Respected Sir, I humbly request that for this act, his membership should be cancelled, and an order should be issued to take action against him for contempt of court," the letter read.

On Friday, Banerjee had accused Justice Mantha, without taking his name, of giving “protection to anti-social elements”.

Banerjee said this in connection with successive orders passed by Justice Mantha giving the leader of opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, shield against coercive action, including arrest, in a number of cases filed against him by the state police.

“There is one judge who is giving protection to anti-social elements. Even if he (Adhikari) is involved in criminal activities, he cannot be arrested. If I am jailed on contempt charges for these comments, I am ready to go behind bars 10,000 times. But I will still tell the truth,” Banerjee had said.

He said the judge he referred to is giving protection to Adhikari and his close confidants.

“Will you give protection if I seek the same? I will call a spade a spade no matter what action is taken against me,” the Trinamool MP had said.

