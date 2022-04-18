Bengal Guv trying to use Assembly as political platform: Speaker

Kolkata, April 18 A fresh spat is in the offing between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee with the latter on Thursday accusing the former of trying to use the Assembly premises as his political platform.

"The Governor should know his constitutional limits. He is at liberty to say anything from the Governor's house. But he cannot use the Assembly premises as a platform for expressing his grievances," Banerjee told mediapersons on Thursday.

He was referring to an incident on April 14, when Dhankhar came to the Assembly to pay floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. There he started interacting with the media, criticising the state government. He described West Bengal as the "gas chamber for democracy".

Although the Speaker tried to mildly resist and remind him that the Assembly premises was not the ideal platform for such interactions, the Governor ignored him and continued to fire salvos at the state government.

On Monday, Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Dhankhar.

"The Governor should know where to stop. The Constitution of India schedules separate set of duties for the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Speaker. The manner in which he is attacking the state government from within the Assembly premises, it is hurting the sanctity of the House," the Speaker said.

Till the time this report was filed, there was no counter-reaction from the Governor on this issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor