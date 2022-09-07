Bengaluru rain fury: HC asks civic agency to set up grievance cell in every ward

Bengaluru, Sep 7 The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up a grievance cell in every ward againsgt the backdrop of the flooding situation following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe gave the direction while looking into the Public Interest Litigation petition in connection with poor management of roads by the BBMP.

The bench gave direction to immediately set up cells to look into the woes of the public in many regions of Bengaluru battered by rains and flood-like situation, and also appoint an engineer to each cell to address the grievances.

The BBMP must establish a team of engineers to ensure systematic water flow in the respective areas, the bench said.

The court asked the civic agency to send the proposal immediately and get the approval of the government. The BBMP submitted to the court that sluice gates will be installed in all lakes of Bengaluru, and water is being drained out using pumps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor