Bhagat Singh's death anniversary will now be a state holiday in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann

Newly elected CM of Punjab and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has decalred the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh as a state holiday, a day before his 91th death anniversary. The CM also decalre installation of statues of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Not only this Bhagwant Mann declare many new changes in Punjab, a day after Bhagwant Mann was sworn-in as the chief minister of Punjab, now the AAP leader took oath as member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in the Punjab assembly. During the oath-taking ceremony the leader made a major announcement, he said "On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will release the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt."

Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath at Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village. After taking oath Mann said a golden chapter has started in the history of the state and that it would be “badhta (progressive) Punjab, rather than Udta Punjab”, he referred to the Bollywood movie Udta Punjab which showed Punjab's drug situation.