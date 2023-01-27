Bharat Jodo Yatra paused in J&K's Qazigund

Srinagar, Jan 27 Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) was stopped for sometime on Friday in Kashmir valley after Congress leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi's security had been compromised.

BJY stopped at Qazigund town of Anantnag district after K.C. Venugopal alleged security lapse in the yatra. Rahul Gandhi was ferried out in a car after the senior Congress leader's allegations.

Congress said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been stopped as the Yatra has not been provided with further security. The leaders said that they will not start the yatra until further security has been provided to them.

After the officials reached the spot and took stock of the security arrangements, the Yatra resumed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor