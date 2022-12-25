Bidding goodbye to a year of roller-coaster politics (IANS Column: FairPoint)

Politics is melodrama, it is said, and indeed the nation got to see loads of it throughout 2022.

Even the roller-coaster of Covid did not affect the ebbs and flows of politics. Politic went along with their theatrics, produced their own versions of little Bollywood dramas. The year 2022 will be memorable for its ups and downs - politically, health, wealth, employment, inflation or security wise. It had all the elements of a blockbuster that produced its heroes, villains, jokers, losers and gainers.

Apart from the politically intense activity due to elections in some states, and the accompanying rhetoric, charged speeches and stinging quotes, the year also saw huge activity of the country's premier investigating agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor