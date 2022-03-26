Biden to host S'pore PM at WH next week

Washington, March 26 US President Joe Biden will host Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House next week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.

During the meeting on March 29, the two leaders will "reaffirm the importance of the US-Singapore Strategic Partnership", Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Press Secretary, Biden will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine with Prime Minister Lee.

"The President also looks forward to deepening cooperation on a range of shared interests, including upholding freedom of the seas, advancing supply chain resiliency, addressing the crisis in Myanmar, and fighting climate change," Psaki was quoted as saying in the statement.

This will be the second meeting between Biden and Lee after their first at the G20 Summit in Rome last October.

Also on Friday night, Lee's office said the Prime Minister's upcoming trip to the US will "build on the robust, longstanding and multi-faceted relationship" between the two nations.

Besides meeting Biden, the Prime Minister will also hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet Secretaries and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

