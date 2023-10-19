Biden to make case for US funding of Israel, Ukraine wars in today's address

Washington, Oct 19 In an address to the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday, US President Joe Biden is set to make a case for Washington to continue funding wars in both Israel and Ukraine, according to administration officals.

The primetime address will take place the eve of the White House requesting north of $100 billion from Congress to deliver aid and resources to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the US border with Mexico, CNN reported.

“He’s going to make the case that the cost of inaction and the cost of walking away is much higher," one of the administration officials said

Public opinion however, has been mixed on the conflicts.

In a recent CNN poll, nearly all respondents were sympathetic with the Israeli people in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, but there was no clear consensus on the right level of American involvement.

One-third (35 per cent) said the US is providing the right amount of assistance and another 36 per cent were unsure whether the level of American assistance is appropriate.

As part of Washington's security assistance with Israel, th Jewish nation receives roughly $4 billion annually under a 10-year memorandum of understanding.

In contrast, support to sustain aid to Ukraine has waned significantly.

An August CNN poll found 55 per cent of respondents said Congress should not pass more funding to aid Ukraine.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans opposed more funding for Ukraine, while 62 per cent of Democrats supported it.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the White House and Congress have provided more than $75 billion in funding to Kiev.

The Biden administration in August delivered its last supplemental funding request, which encapsulates unique requests beyond traditional government programs.

The proposal requested $24.1 billion to aid Ukraine through the end of the year, but Congress failed to approve it during a process to greenlight short-term federal funding, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sky News, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US could afford financing two wars at once.

“American(s) can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs, and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia," Yellen was quoted as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor