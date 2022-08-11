Biden travels to South Carolina for vacation with family

Washington, Aug 11 US President Joe Biden travelled to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, for a summer vacation with his family.

Biden is expected to stay on the sea island on the Atlantic coast for reportedly at least seven days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before leaving the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the President signed a bill to expand healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

US Presidents and their families traditionally take vacations away from the White House in summer.

