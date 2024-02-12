Bihar Floor Test: ‘Will PM Modi Guarantee That Nitish Kumar Won’t Flip?’ Tejashwi Yadav Slams ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ Jumla - Video

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minster and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a snatching attack on 'Modi Ki Guarantee' jumla. Speaking at the Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of trust vote for the Nitish Kumar government on Monday, February 12. He said will Prime Minister Narendra Modi take the guarantee that Nitish Kumar would not file again?.

Tejashwi questioned, "Will PM Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar won't flip?" He also took paralled attackin on Nitish Kumar over taking multiple oaths as Chief Minister by switching sides.

Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly:

Tejashwi further stated, "I feel bad for JDU MLAs because they will have to go among the public and answer. If someone asks you why Nitish Kumar took oath 3 times, what will you say? Earlier you used to criticise them (BJP) and now you are praising them, what will you say? We (RJD) will say that we have given jobs."

Ahead of the floor test in the assembly to prove their majority, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the government side in the Bihar Assembly, causing a big jolt to the Tejashwi-led Opposition. Reacting to this, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "MLAs should sit on their respective seats till the end of voting; otherwise, voting will be considered invalid."

Ahead of the trust vote in Bihar Assembly, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD was removed as the Bihar assembly Speaker on Monday.