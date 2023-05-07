Bihar: Former Tamil Nadu DGP Karuna Sagar joins RJD in presence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 7 : Former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Karuna Sagar on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

On the occasion, Former DGP Karuna Sagar said that he found the ideology and vision of RJD better than that of all other parties.

While speaking to , Karuna Sagar said, "I am a student of history. I know how society can be run and RJD has a roadmap for that so this is why I joined them".

He further mentioned that BJP targets the opposition by using central agencies and registering false cases against them.

"The central government is using institutions to target opposition leaders. We can see that 95 per cent of cases they registered are against opposition leaders," he said.

After the induction into RJD, Karun Sagar also took to Twitter and said, "Today I have started a new innings of life. I am sure that under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar will touch new heights. I also hope to play a small part in this grand story. Long live India! Hail Bihar!"

In this regard, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that they are trying to induct intellectuals into the party.

"Today former DGP of Tamil Nadu joined our party. He is a native of Bihar. It will help in strengthening our party ideologically. We are trying to induct such intellectuals into the party," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor