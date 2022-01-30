Bihar MLC polls: This is Hitlershahi, says VIP chief after NDA denies party a single seat

National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahani, on Sunday, hit out at his NDA alliance parties, JD(U) and BJP in Bihar calling it "Hitlershahi" after they did not give his party even a single seat for contesting in the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election likely to be held in March-April this year.

Earlier on Saturday, the ruling alliance in Bihar Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming MLC polls in which the BJP will contest on 13 seats, one of which the party has given to the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras while the JD(U) will field candidates on 11 seats.

Notably, no seats were given to the former Chief Minister of the state Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Speaking to ANI, Sahani said, "The government in Bihar stands because of Manjhi-Sahani. JDU-BJP think they're powerful and have taken the right decision. This is like Hitlershahi."

Sahani announced that his party will contest on all the 24 seats on its own.

"We have decided to contest on all 24 seats on our own," he said.

On the other hand, ahead of the Legislative Council elections, the 'Mahagathbandhan' of Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal is on the verge of a split as Tejashwi Yadav refused to contest the elections together, following which Congress said that the party is capable of contesting the polls on all 24 seats on its own.

Tejashwi had hinted on Saturday while speaking to the media that his party would contest the MLC polls on its own and RJD is in alliance with Congress in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor