Bihar's Banka admin denies liquor deaths in district

Patna, March 21 After mysterious deaths in Bihar's Banka, the district administration submitted its investigation report to the state home department in which it claimed that the deaths did not happen due to consumption of spurious liquor.

In Banka, 12 persons have died since Sunday morning in mysterious circumstances. All of them had complained of stomach ache, low visibility, vomiting and loose motion. Interestingly, the family members of all the deceased have cremated the dead bodies without post-mortem.

The District Magistrate of Banka had constituted a team headed by SDM Dr Preeti Kumari and SDPO Dinesh Chandra Srivastava to investigate the matter.

"We went to every village that comes under Amarpur police station and took the statements of the families of the deceased. They said that the victims were having health issues. Following their deaths, they cremated their dead bodies without any post-mortem. There is no proof of deaths due to consumption of liquor in Banka district," said Dinesh Chandra Srivastava, SDPO Banka.

The deceased are identified as Raghunandan Poddar, Raja Tiwari, Sumit, Sanjay, Ashish Singh, Mithilesh Singh, Rahul Singh, Raju Mandal, Sachin Kumar, Gunjan Ram, Sanjay Sharma and Vijay Shah. All of them died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, sources have said that they had consumed liquor on the day of Holi which was celebrated in Bihar on Friday and Saturday. The family members of the deceased gave statements under pressure of the district administration, sources claimed.

Besides Banka, 22 other persons lost their lives in mysterious circumstances in adjoining Bhagalpur district and 3 in Madhepura since Saturday.

