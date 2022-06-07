Bihar's Mahatma Gandhi Setu fully open to public

Patna, June 7 Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar jointly inaugurated the east side of the Mahatma Gandhi Setu (bridge) on Tuesday.

With this, all four lanes of the bridge, which connects Patna to Hajipur in Vaishali district, are now open to the public.

On the occasion, Gadkari said that he is committed to continue his work. "Several projects are currently underway and the roads of Bihar will turn out like America at the end of 2024," he added.

"At one time when there was only one bridge on Ganga river but now we have been developing a number of bridges in the state," he said.

Both Gadkari and Kumar jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 projects worth Rs 13,585 crore in Hajipur.

Kumar appreciated Gadkari's work in the construction of roads and bridges in Bihar. He thanked Gadkari for the ethanol project which the Centre has approved in Bihar. An ethanol plant was started in Bihar's Purnea district recently.

"I am thankful to you for your good work in Bihar especially for the ethanol project. We will never forget you. We have made the plan for the production of ethanol in Bihar and you have completed it. Please come to Bihar regularly," Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor