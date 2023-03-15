Bill to empower tri-services commanders tabled in LS

New Delhi, March 15 The government on Wednesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which empowers commander-in-chiefs or any other officers posted in tri-services organisations to ensure discipline among personnel serving under them.

The Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was tabled by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha.

As of now, the service personnel of Indian Air Force, Army and Navy are governed by the provisions of the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957 respectively.

Only officers of the respective services are empowered to exercise disciplinary powers over the service personnel under the respective service Acts as per current norms and regulations.

The Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-Command of inter-services organisations are not empowered to exercise disciplinary or administrative powers over personnel of other services.

The proposed legislation will empower the chiefs of the inter-services organisations to exercise effective command, control and discipline on all personnel of the Air Force, Army and Navy and also on persons of other forces attached to an inter-services body.



ans/sha

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor