BJD, Oppn create ruckus in Odisha Assembly; House adjourned till 4 pm

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday created a ruckus in Odisha Assembly over different issues forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 4 p.m.

After the smooth conduct of the Question Hour, as soon as the Zero Hour began at 11.30 a.m., the treasury bench members stood up on their seats and raised slogans against the central government for non-sanctioning of PMAY houses for Odisha.

Holding posters and banners, the BJD members blamed the BJP-led union government for not sanctioning the pucca house for poor people of the state.

On the other hand, BJP and Congress targetted the BJD government, raising minister Naba Das murder case. As a chaotic situation prevailed, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the proceedings till 4 p.m.

BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo said the Centre is showing step-motherly attitude towards Odisha in sanction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"Our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sought 15 lakh PMAY houses for the state. However, the Centre has sanctioned only 8 lakh houses. They are not sanctioning the remaining 7 lakh houses," he said.

Speaking to media persons outside the House, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said the opposition has moved an adjournment motion on alleged murder of Gobind Sahu, prime accused in sensational lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

The treasury bench members disturbed the Assembly during zero hour so that the issue cannot be discussed in the House, he said.

Leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP) raised the question in absence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the House.

"It is unfortunate that the ruling party members are afraid to face the Assembly. That's why they don't want to allow the House to function smoothly," said Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra.

Though one month has passed since the murder of Naba Das, the motive behind the crime has not yet been revealed, he said.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and BJD are holding separate demonstrations over the minister's murder case and central negligence on sanction of PMAY houses in Bhubaneswar, respectively.

