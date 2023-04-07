BJP and JDS tough contest against Siddaramaiah for Varuna constituency

Bengaluru. BJP and JDS are looking for heroes to tie Siddaramaiah's winning horse in Varuna. The strategy of the opposition is that if a strong competitor stands in Varuna, pressure will fall on Siddaramaiah and prevent him from campaigning in other constituencies.To challenge former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna, Mysore, the first name for BJP was BS Yediyurappa. The BJP is eyeing an alternative candidate, as BSY refused to field his son B.Y. Vijayendra as well. JDS is saying that it will field a surprise candidate for Varuna. Meanwhile, some have suggested that Housing Minister V.Somanna is a good choice. There is also pressure on other constituencies of the state if Siddaramaiah fielded a strong rival, it would affect the entire state.

After Siddaramaiah suffered a crushing defeat in his home constituency Chamundeshwari in the last 2018 election, this time he is standing in a more secure position, but of course, there will be pressure. In the meantime, Siddaramaiah will be confused if a strong rival is brought into the arena. He said, “I will come to the constituency only to submit my nomination papers.” He said that he will take care of his son Dr. Yathindra and will focus on other areas of the state. However, when the pressure inevitably increases, the opposition's calculation is that by focusing more on the campaign itself, the power of Congress may weaken without moving to the campaign in other areas as it will inevitably focus more on Varuna’s seat.

Creating pressure on Siddaramaiah-

B.Y.Vijayendra is the candidate who will attract the youth, can put pressure on Siddaramaiah, and create an atmosphere in a way. For the same reason, the high command instructed Vijayendra. Vijayendra had come to the constituency twice and collected opinions. However, BS Yediyurappa came across for whatever reason and said that his son will not compete in Varuna. He issued an open decree that he would be my successor at Shikaripura. This shocked the BJP high command, which was preparing to hand over the reins of Siddu's horse to Vijayendra.Somanna said, “The party asked me to contest from Chamarajanagar's seat. The party people have not asked but I would like to contest from both the seats including Varuna as well.”

Why not Vijayendra?

Why should Vijayendra, who has been kicked out of the battlefield in 2018? There has been news that BSY has asked some people whether he should be finished now. In 2018, Siddaramaiah himself was shocked by Vijayendra Varuna. When Siddu's son Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah became stronger, he was ready to enter the fray as a strong rival. A more youthful force stood behind them. Varuna attracted attention in all the constituencies in the entire state. However, when it came to submitting the nomination papers, the seniors blocked Vijayendra. He was instructed to withdraw immediately. Vijayendra, who was not wanted then, is now wanted? Even if he did not go for this campaign in Shikaripura, he will win. Even in such a case, if he is sent to Varuna, who is sent to Shikaripura then?