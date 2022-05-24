BJP announces candidates for K'taka MLC polls, denies ticket to Yediyurappa's son

Bengaluru, May 24 The BJP leadership on Tuesday announced its candidates for the June 3 state Legislative Council polls.

It, however, denied ticket to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra.

The saffron party has announced candidates for Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak, former DCM Laxmana Savadi and S. Keshava Prasad.

The high command has also announced ticket for Basavaraj Horatti, who recently joined from JD (S). He will be the BJP candidate for Karnataka West Teacher's constituency.

He will have to contest polls, whereas the first four candidates will be elected by the votes of members of state Assembly.

Allotting ticket to Horatti is also being seen as a set back for Yediyurappa. Fielding Lakshman Savadi and denying ticket to Vijayendra is a clear message that the party no longer wants to be on Yediyurappa's mercy, sources in the party explain.

While Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy is the president of BJP ST Morcha, Hemalatha Nayak has involved herself in organisational activities of the party, Laxmana Savadi has been given ticket under Lingayat quota and Party State Secretary Keshav Prasad is a OBC candidate.

Meanwhile, Congress had allotted tickets to M. Nagaraj Yadav and K. Adbul Jabbar. The high command has chosen surprise candidates for whom Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President did not put their weight behind.

The move by both the national parties have upset the party men and leaders.

