BJP announces two more candidates for UP polls

New Delhi, Jan 18 The BJP on Tuesday announced two more candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The party has fielded Chhatrapal Singh from Baheri assembly seat and Bahoranlal Maurya from Bhojipura assembly seat.

In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has approved names for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP has announced 109 candidates for 403 members of Uttar Pradesh assembly. The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 107 candidates. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly constituency and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu assembly seat in Prayagraj district.

The BJP has denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs in its first list.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP core committee on Uttar Pradesh was held on Tuesday to discuss candidates' names and seat sharing with the alliance partners. BJP chief J.P. Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders from state were present in the meeting held at party headquarters here.

It is learnt that names of probable candidates for remaining phases were discussed and seat sharing with alliance partners Apna Dal and Nishad Party was also discussed.

A similar meeting of the BJP core committee on Uttar Pradesh was held on Monday evening. Apart from candidates, campaign plans were also discussed.

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. The BJP's CEC is meeting on January 19 to finalise candidates for Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

