"BJP called NCP a corrupt party, now welcoming its leaders": Supriya Sule as Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai Maharashtra [India], July 3 : Hours after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government, NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday took a dig at the BJP saying that it welcomed her party leaders despite calling her party corrupt.

"BJP is 24x7 in election mood...BJP, which called the NCP a corrupt party, are now welcoming our leaders. How? I don't want to comment on who will be the candidates of BJP. I will concentrate on my work rather than peeking inside others' life...I am always with NCP and truth, I face these types of challenges every day. This one (Ajit Pawar's revolt) is a new challenge for me, " said Supriya Sule while addressing a press conference.

Hinting at central agency pressure on the NCP leaders, Sule said, "We call them ICE (Income tax, CBI and ED). Most of the time they (National agencies) conduct inquiries of opposition leaders. I never blame those officers who are working there but it was happening from the other side, I call these things ICE."

According to Sule, Ajit Pawar's thoughts were different to that of her and the remaining NCP leaders.

"Thoughts and hate are different things, NCP never had hate inside the party or any misunderstanding. Ajit Pawar had different thoughts and we have different ones. We respect our all MLAs. I always speak with party workers and leaders, I spoke with them yesterday also and tomorrow also I will speak with them (Party leaders and members), said the NCP MP.

However, she said that Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government is "painful" but her relationship with him would remain the same.

"My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change, he will always remain my elder brother. We will rebuild the party," said NCP MP Supriya Sule.

"Whatever happened is painful. Sharad Pawar treated everyone like a family and he is our senior leader, I don't think speaking after his statement will be correct," Sule added.

Sharad Pawar responded, "We live in a democratic country where everyone has the right to speak for themselves and keep their points. Ajit Pawar's move is his own decision and point of view."

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor