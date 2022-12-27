BJP calls Gandhis 'Kattar Papi Parivar', accuses Robert Vadra of land grab in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called the Gandhi family a "Kattar Papi Parivar" of India while accusing their son-in-law Robert Vadra of land grabbing in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the Congress government in Rajasthan between 2008-13, grabbed 125 bighas of land from farmers.

Accusing the Gandhi family of being embroiled in corruption and helping Robert Vadra in grabbing land from farmers in Rajasthan, Bhatia used the phrase "Kattar Papi Parivar", which would mean a "hardcore corrupt family."

"There is a 'Kattar Papi Parivar' in India. Their work is to grab the land of farmers and hand it over to their son-in-law Robert Vadra. During the Congress government in Rajasthan from 2008-13, 125 bighas of land were bought from farmers and allotted to two people Hariram and Natharam," said Bhatia.

He further said that when the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, an FIR was registered.

"When the police and ED investigated the case, it was found that both these persons do not exist and are fictitious," he said.

Bhatia said that the land in question was later sold to Skyline Hospitality in which Robert Vadra and his mother are partners.

"Corrupt Gandhi family thinks, it is beyond the reach of law but no one can escape PM Modi's honesty and probe agency's dedication," he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that even when the Congress government was in Haryana, the land of the farmers was grabbed.

Gaurav Bhatia had earlier highlighted the corruption charges against the Gandhi family in the National Herald Money laundering case.

While referring to the corruption probe against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, both former Congress presidents, in the National Herald case, Bhatia said, "They are the most corrupt family in Indian politics. Three members of the family are out on bail in corruption cases. It is a serious matter of concern for a government with zero tolerance for corruption."

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders such as current national party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013, who had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor