BJP candidates for Goa polls to be finalised by Jan 16: CM

Panaji, Jan 12 The BJP parliamentary board will finalise the names of candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly polls on January 16, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"Parliamentary Board meeting is scheduled on January 16 in Delhi. I will be going to Delhi along with the state president on January 15.

The Chief Minister also said that the names of prospective candidates are in the process of being shortlisted by the ruling party's state unit.

Elections to 40 seats in the state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The BJP is heading into the polls on its own and its leaders have stated that the party would win 22 plus seats in 2022.

