BJP, Congress selling resources of Goa: RGP

Panaji, May 3 Referring to the manifestos released by BJP and Congress in Karnataka for assembly election, that promises to complete Kalsa-Bhanduri project by diverting Mhadei, Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Wednesday alleged that leaders of both national parties are selling resources of coastal state.

Addressing a Press conference, RGP President Manoj Parab said that it is clear by the manifestos of BJP and Congress in Karnataka that they are decisive about diverting Mhadei. RGP MLA Viresh Borkar was also present.

"Both national parties have failed to protect the interest of the state and have sold our resources. They have compromised Mhadei. They are not working in the interest of Goa, but they are working to gain seats in Karnataka," Parab said.

"It is irony that BJP ministers and MLAs from Goa are promoting manifesto of their party in Karnataka by campaigning there. We were sure that they will promise to complete Kalsa-Bhanduri project, which they have done," he said.

"Goa's BJP politic are campaigning in Karnataka attending mega rallies and meetings. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading this campaign, he is promoting their manifesto," Parab reiterated.

According to him, BJP leaders in Goa say that they will not compromise Mhadei, then why they are promoting manifesto of BJP in Karnataka, which is promising Mhadei diversion.

He said that all three BJP governments, at Centre, Karnataka and Goa, have planned to divert Mhadei to make Goans suffer.

While lambasting also on Congress, Parab said that this grand old party in Goa is showing that they are with people over Mhadei issue, but in Karnataka same party has also promised to complete project of Kalsa-Bhanduri.

MLA Viresh Borkar said that during the discussion over Mhadei in assembly session, BJP MLAs had said that they have full confidence that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will save Mhadei. "But today they are campaigning in Karnataka and promoting their manifesto which is promising diversion," he said.

"During the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Goa, neither former or BJP MLAs uttered single word on Mhadei. People should understand these things and take decision correctly during Lok Sabha election. People should teach them lesson for failing to protect Mhadei," Borkar said.

"BJP's government is like dictatorship, which is suppressing voice of public and create hindrances when someone starts movement over Mhadei," Borkar said.



