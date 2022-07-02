BJP, CPI-M have an understanding in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 Into his second day of visit to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday went hammer and tongs against the ruling CPI-M and pointed out that there is an understanding between the BJP and the CPI-M in the state.

Gandhi arrived in his constituency on Friday and his visit came after his office in the constituency was attacked last week by the activists of the Students Federation of India on the grounds that as MP of the hilly district, he has done nothing to tackle the buffer zone issue which if implemented will be detrimental to a large number of Wayanad people.

"The Enforcement Directorate questioned me for 5 days, but when allegations surfaced of gold smuggling through the diplomatic channels, why was the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) not questioned. This is because of the understanding between the BJP and the CPI-M," said Gandhi in his speech at the Wandoor assembly constituency which forms part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

On the buffer zone issue, Gandhi said Pinarayi Vijayan is taking the people of Kerala for a ride on this.

