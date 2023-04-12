BJP fields ex-IPS officer from Chamarajpet in bid to wrest seat after three decades

Bengaluru, April 12 The Karnataka BJP has fielded former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao as its candidate from the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru in a bid to wrest the seat where victory has remained elusive for the saffron party for the past three decades.

In the May 10 Assembly polls, Rao is up against the Congress' B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan, a former minister and close aide of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who's a four-time sitting MLA from the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency.

The only time the BJP won the seat was way back in 1994 when its Pramila Nesargi was victorious.

Rao, who had waged a war against the drug mafia during his stint as the Bengaluru police commissioner, recently joined the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking to reporters here, Rao expressed confidence about the BJP wresting the seat this time.

"I will work hard to seek everyone's support and confidence. I have joined the BJP because of ideology and nationalism. In the last 30 years, the BJP has not won Chamarajpet constituency. I am not a new person here, I am a resident in this constituency."

The answer to all questions will be given by the people on May 10, polling day, he said. When asked about chances of dissent in the constituency, Bhaskar Rao maintained that there is no dissidence in the party. "I will meet the leaders and convince them if at all there is any problem. All leaders have extended support and I have confidence of achieving victory with united effort," he added.

