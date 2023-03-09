BJP getting rattled by series of lectures: Tharoor & Gogoi defend Rahul

New Delhi, March 9 The Congress on Thursday while defending Rahul Gandhi's lectures in the UK attacked the BJP, saying that the party was rattled.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "It is embarrassing to see the entire BJP machinery including senior ministers, media channels and unofficial spokespersons getting rattled by a series of lectures by @RahulGandhi. All the Ind living in the UK who have attended these events have been extremely positive."

The BJP has continued its attack on Rahul Gandhi while Congress has defended his statement on every issue.

Shashi Tharoor has too defended Rahul Gandhi's statement on foreign policy, "What's wrong w/what @rahulGandhi said? That foreign policy must serve national self-interest; our overriding priority is the domestic transformation the nation is undergoing, so our foreign policy should support that. That's essentially one of my own arguments in "Pax Indica"," he said in a tweet.

Ravi Shankar Prasad slammied Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, had said, "What happens to you when you visit abroad? All dignity, all decency, democratic shame, you forget everything. Now, when the people of the country neither listen to you nor understand you, you go abroad and lament that India's democracy is in danger.

Prasad further stated, "Rahul Gandhi is saying that speaking is not allowed in India but he kept on speaking a lot in Bharat Jodo Yatra, abusing the PM. He gave a long speech in the Parliament itself. Now what can be done in this that the people of India neither listen to him nor understand him."

During his recent visit to London, Rahul Gandhi said at an event that the "US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India" as they are "getting trade and money" from the country.



