BJP govt in K'taka faces heat on reservation issue

Belagavi, Dec 22 Amid ruling BJP government facing heat from various communities in Karnataka demanding reservation, the leaders of Vokkaliga community, which plays crucial role in the state in elections have pitched in to demand an increase of their quota of reservation.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said on Thursday that a meeting will be held under the leadership of Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and then a discussion will be held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Speaking to the reporters, Minister Sudhakar said that Vokkaligas who are traditionally dependent on agriculture have made a special contribution to the development of the state. He said that the Vokkaliga community, who are the 'Annadatas', have made a justified demand.

"A meeting was also held in this regard under the leadership of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt. A meeting will be held under the leadership of Revenue Minister R. Ashok along with ministers and all MLA of the Vokkaliga community.

"Later, this will be discussed with Chief Minister Bommai. Our government is committed to ensuring social justice to all communities. The state government has already made efforts to increase reservation for weaker sections. Similarly Hon'ble Chief Minister will take a decision regarding the demands of the Vokkaliga community after reviewing the legal and constitutional feasibility," he said.

After the ongoing session, another meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of Swamiji and the proposals will be discussed. Every effort will be made to increase reservation for the economically and educationally backward within the Vokkaliga community.

He said that the government will take appropriate action on this, minister Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda stated that community legislators would meet CM Bommai seeking increase of reservation for Vokkaliga community from the present four per cent to 12 per cent.

