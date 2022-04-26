BJP Himachal youth wing completes 'One Booth 20 Youth' campaign

New Delhi, April 26 Preparing for the year-end assembly polls, the youth wing in Himachal Pradesh BJP unit has completed the 'One Booth 20 Youth' campaign.

The BJP youth wing has planned to connect with 20 youth who are not politically associated with any party, in each polling booth in the states.

"In four phases, we have completed 'One Booth 20 Youth' in all the 7,792 polling booths of Himachal Pradesh and throughout the campaign, the BJYM has enrolled around 1.53 lakh youth across the state," Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Himachal Pradesh president Amit Thakur told .

During the campaign, BJYM Himachal Pradesh workers reached out to 20 youths who are not associated with any parties and explained to them about BJP ideology and agenda for the youth and the country, and motivated them to volunteer for us.

"Among the 1.53 lakh youth who joined us, about 1 lakh are those who are not politically associated with any political party," Thakur said.

Talking about the verification of new youth associated with the party, Thakur said that it was done digitally.

"To make Himachal Pradesh BJYM paperless, we have completed the verification process digitally by using a mobile app to reduce the chances of human error while compiling the data. Even the enrolment process was done digitally," Thakur said.

Now, the party will form WhatsApp groups of these youth to share the content which will be further spread by them to different social media platforms.

In the recent assembly polls the BJYM has successfully executed the 'one booth-20 youth' in Uttar Pradesh, where it has formed 5,000 WhatsApp groups of youth who were not politically affiliated to any party.

"Today youth play an important political role in deciding the fate of any political party and incumbent government. Through the campaign, our workers reached out to 20 youth and motivated them to volunteer for us," a BJYM functionary said.

