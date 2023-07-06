BJP holds brain-storming session for Eastern region party leaders ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held its first brain-storming session for the eastern and north-eastern regions in Guwahati to chalk out its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP, for the first time, is holding region-wise meetings of three zones in the country- the eastern, northern and southern, of all the general secretaries and presidents of the party on July 6, 7, and 8 respectively.

The eastern region includes 12 states- West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

In the meeting, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, National Vice Presidents Baijayant Panda and Raghubar Das, National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, National Spokespersons Sambit Patra, Nalin Kohli, several MPs, MLAs and state unit presidents among others. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hosted a lunch for all of them.

In the meeting, the BJP reviewed the overall progress of the party and conducted an area wise strategy on the upcoming elections, sources told ANI. The party also reviewed the work done in various states and the programmes launched by the party in the respective areas, sources further informed.

Earlier, the BJP had launched its month-long "Mahajansampark Abhiyan" after the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Under this Abhiyan, the party held several programmes to connect with people and tried to convince them to vote in favour of the BJP.

The BJP has won 68 of the 142 Lok Sabha seats in these 12 states in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There are a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight states of the Northeastern region, out of which Assam has the maximum number of 14 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura have two seats each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each. In the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40 seats, Odisha has 21 seats and Jharkhand has 14 seats.

The meeting for the northern region will be held on Friday from 10 am BJP's extension office in Delhi. BJP National president JP nadda will chair the meeting of all the general secretaries, states-in-charge, state president and important leaders of the northern region.

The states in the northern region include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting with the leaders of the southern region is scheduled in Hyderabad on Saturday. This includes Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

