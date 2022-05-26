BJP lashes out at KCR over reports of breach of protocol during PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday lashed out at K Chandrashekar Rao after reports surfaced that Telangana Chief Minister will not be in the state during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will visit Hyderabad on Thursday to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and according to sources, the Chief Minister is likely not to receive the PM as he has other prescheduled plans.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, who has expressed his national ambitions in the past and is eying a role in national politics, is likely to skip protocol for the second time in less than four months. In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's tour to Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, BJP OBC morcha National President Dr. K Lakshman said, "PM Modi is to arrive for a private programme at International school of business at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The BJP state unit will felicitate him at the Begumpet airport."

The BJP leader said that it is the solemn duty of a Chief Minister to receive the Prime Minister during his visit to the state.

"The people of Telangana are vexed with the present Telangana government and more particularly KCR, being the chief Minister not maintaining minimum courtesy to receive PM. This is not the first time but a second time, during this time, KCR is visiting other states, and the people of Telangana are laughing at him," he said.

"This is not the system but the CM acts that way. Irrespective of political and party affiliations, it is the bounden duty of the Chief Minister to receive him at the airport and protocol has to be maintained. We were told that except for the Chief secretary, no other Minister is coming to receive PM," Lakshman added.

The BJP leader also highlighted that the party workers are "overwhelmed to receive the Prime Minister" at the airport.

"But as far as the schedule is concerned, there is no specific programme but karyakartas and cadres' wish and have a desire to hear him at the airport," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

