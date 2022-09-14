BJP launches wave of protests over Begusarai shootings

Patna, Sep 14 In wake of the shooting spree in Bihar's Begusarai that left one dead and 10 others injured, leaders of the opposition BJP on Wednesday held protests against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is the MP from Begusarai, spear-headed the protest, staging a sitdown on the road along with his supporters.

When officials reached at the spot and requested him to withdraw the dharna, he refused, telling him to bring his point before the state government.

After long negotiations, he and his supporters left went after officials assured speedy action against the accused.

"The officials should write letters to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to wake up and compensate the victims appropriately. Nitish Kumar has become 'Dhritrashtra' of Bihar who keep his eye closed. If the victims will not be compensated in the time-bound manner and the accused would not be arrested, I will sit on Dharna again," he said.

SDM, Begusarai, Ramanuj Prasad Singh made a commitment before the media to compensate the victims and their families accordingly.

Besides Giriraj Singh, leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Sinha, Munger MLA Pranay Yadav, Biharsharif MLA Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, and others also attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

