BJP leader and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is party's star campaigner in B'luru

Bengaluru , May 3 Malayalam Super star and former Member of Parliament (Nominated) Suresh Gopi, who is tipped to contest from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections, is the star campaigner for the party in Bengaluru.

There are around 10 lakh Keralites in Bengaluru and Suresh Gopi was deputed by the national leadership of the BJP to campaign among Keralites.

Several senior leaders of the Kerala unit of the BJP led by party national executive member and former state president, P.K. Krishnadas are in Bengaluru for the work.

The BJP is trying to utilise the star power of Suresh Gopi who is one of the most popular actors of Malayalam cinema.

P.K. Krishnadas who is leading the delegation of BJP leaders from Kerala in Bengaluru while speaking to said: "Suresh Gopi is a hit among the Keralites living in Bengaluru and we hope that his star value is transferred as votes to the BJP candidates in Bengaluru."

With the elections on May 10 and BJP fighting its back to the wall as almost all opinion poll surveys predict a Congress win, the party national leadership is trying to galvanise each and every vote. The BJP national leadership is trying to capitalise on the star power of Suresh Gopi in the assembly elections for the local BJP candidates.

P.K. Krishnadas also said that Suresh Gopi can influence the middle-class Keralites in a big way in Bengaluru and the actor's presence has given a big boost to the party campaign in the metro city.

