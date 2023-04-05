BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemns Bandi Sanjay arrest, calls it "illegal"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 : BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Chugh issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar last night. The failure of the police to disclose the reason for the arrest points to the rampant misuse of power in which police have become a tool."

He added that the arrest shows that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is rattled by the continuous exposure of his government's failings, the TSPSC paper leak and its inability to conduct the Class 10 state boards.

"Sanjay, who reached Karimnagar to attend the 10th-day ceremony of his mother-in-law, was literally dragged out by the police in the course of the arrest. The people of Telangana will soon teach this despotic government a befitting lesson," Chugh added.

He said further, "Our national leadership has taken this brazen attempt very seriously and KCR will pay heavily for his sins."

Earlier in the day, BJP state general secretary Premender Reddy said, "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained past midnight. He was held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally."

"They should have initiated the legal proceedings against him in the morning. Where could Bandi Sanjay have gone? This is nothing but a ploy to disturb PM Modi's programme in Telangana," Reddy said.

"What was the need for this action against an MP at midnight? What crime did he coomit? What is the case against him? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy questioned.

"The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the paper leak case. This is against democracy," he alleged.

Telangana BJP leaders said statewide protests would be launched against Bandi Sanjay's arrest.

"We are planning to launch statewide protests against the police action against our state president," said Reddy.

The BJP workers staged a huge protest on Wednesday morning in front of Bommalaramaram police station in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Many prominent BJP leaders along with oarty cadre reached the police station to protest against Sanjay's arrest.

BJP MLA Raghunandan was taken into custody by police after he arrived at Bommalaramaram police station to inquire about Bandi Sanjay's arrest.

Telangana BJP president Sanjay was detained post midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP's residence and took him into custody.

The arrest triggered tension as Sanjay's supporters and party workers tried to stop the police.

Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and was later made to sit inside a police van.

According to reports, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in the Nalgonda district.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, apart from launching several other developmental projects.

