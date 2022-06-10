BJP leaders in Bihar advocate for religious conversion law

Patna, June 10 The BJP leaders in Bihar who have already announced their support to the caste-based surveys in the state are also stressing on the implementation of the religious conversion law in the country.

Union Minister and firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh said: "The religious conversion law is necessary and should come into existence in the country."

Singh on Friday appeared in MP-MLA court in a case related to "Rail Roko" protest in 2014.

Also, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha also spoke on similar lines. He said that it is not only necessary but it is also mandatory in the country.

"When the UPA government was in power, six states had formed the religious conversion law. Why it could not be implemented in the entire country to prevent conversion?" Sinha said in Begusarai.

The statements of these two BJP leaders have come at a time amid rumours that some of the families in Bihar's Saran district have opted for conversion procedures.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, already clarified on Wednesday that there is no truth into it.

"There is no truth into the talks of conversion in Bihar. The administration in all districts are on alert mode, and keeping a close tab on any unusual incidents," Kumar said.

"There is no communal dispute in the state. Bihar is a peaceful state. People of every religion are united and busy in their own field of work," he said.

Nitish Kumar is serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term. He runs the government with the support of the BJP.

Also, he has never allowed fringe elements to create communal tension in Bihar.

